First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (FBPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 15th

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance
Shares of FBPI opened at $13.88 on Monday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.
About First Bancorp of Indiana
