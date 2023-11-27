First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 15th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCP opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.