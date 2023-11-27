Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.94 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

