Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Financial Comparison

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fiverr International and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 2 8 0 2.80 PayPal 1 13 20 0 2.56

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $39.10, indicating a potential upside of 71.04%. PayPal has a consensus price target of $78.77, indicating a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than PayPal.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $337.37 million 2.56 -$71.49 million ($0.06) -380.94 PayPal $27.52 billion 2.18 $2.42 billion $3.36 16.60

This table compares Fiverr International and PayPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -0.66% -0.30% -0.09% PayPal 12.93% 20.78% 5.39%

Risk and Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats Fiverr International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

