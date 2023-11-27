FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLT stock opened at $234.01 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $278.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $135,367,000. FMR LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after acquiring an additional 658,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,537,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.