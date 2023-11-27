Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Fluent has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Fluent news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 122,000 shares of company stock worth $57,440. Corporate insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

