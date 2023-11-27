Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,125 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.58% of Fortis worth $120,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter worth $1,134,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $104,121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fortis by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fortis by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Fortis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,692,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,850 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.08 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.42%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

