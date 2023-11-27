Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,957 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Fair Isaac worth $108,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 87.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
NYSE:FICO opened at $1,069.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $570.81 and a 52 week high of $1,077.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $922.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $858.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac
Insider Activity at Fair Isaac
In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,027 shares of company stock worth $17,394,346. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Isaac
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- At these prices, the only way these stocks can move is up
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- From laggards to leaders: Small caps on the rise
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 10-year yield is below 4.5%…these dividend growth yields aren’t
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.