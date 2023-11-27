Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,957 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Fair Isaac worth $108,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 87.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,069.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $570.81 and a 52 week high of $1,077.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $922.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $858.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $936.80.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,027 shares of company stock worth $17,394,346. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

