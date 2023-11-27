Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.88% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $114,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $59.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile



Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

