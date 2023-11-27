Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.