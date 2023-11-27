Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 241,287 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,273,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,287 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.15% of Vistra worth $112,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $50,438,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $36.50.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

