Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Regal Rexnord worth $111,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $115.35 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -640.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average is $141.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -777.78%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

