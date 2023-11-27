Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) vs. Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Critical Review

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) and Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and Arizona Sonoran Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 1 6 4 0 2.27 Arizona Sonoran Copper 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Arizona Sonoran Copper.

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Arizona Sonoran Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $22.78 billion 2.32 $3.47 billion $1.48 24.89 Arizona Sonoran Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Arizona Sonoran Copper.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Arizona Sonoran Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 9.50% 9.98% 5.04% Arizona Sonoran Copper N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Arizona Sonoran Copper on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. in July 2021. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

