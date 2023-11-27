Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($44.51) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

FMS stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 348.6% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

