Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTEK. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 2.9 %

FTEK opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

