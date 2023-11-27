Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Raised to $71.50

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $64.80 to $71.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.47.

Get Futu alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Futu

Futu Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FUTU opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. Futu has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 42.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.