Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Benchmark

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Genelux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Genelux stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. Genelux has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 5,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $110,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,371,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,607,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Thomas sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $72,992.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,492,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 5,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $110,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,371,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,607,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,517 shares of company stock worth $8,735,376 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the third quarter valued at about $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genelux by 1,370.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 181,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genelux by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 128,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genelux by 689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 128,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genelux by 884.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 128,298 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

