General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

GD stock opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.59. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

