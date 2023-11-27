Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $8.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

GBIO opened at $1.21 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

