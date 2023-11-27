Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 89,231 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Leidos worth $267,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,419,000 after acquiring an additional 273,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.76 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

