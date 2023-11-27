Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.18% of UDR worth $307,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

View Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.