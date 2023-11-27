GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.40 on Friday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.