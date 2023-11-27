GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.40 on Friday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

