GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) versus Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Critical Survey

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Akanda’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.05 -$25.42 million ($0.63) -0.02 Akanda $2.62 million 0.58 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akanda has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for GLG Life Tech and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -360.75% N/A -146.10% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akanda beats GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Free Report)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Akanda

(Get Free Report)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.