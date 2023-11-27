Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Globus Maritime Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.15. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.82.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.01%.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
