Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.15. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.