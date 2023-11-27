Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goodfood Market
Goodfood Market Price Performance
Goodfood Market Company Profile
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfood Market
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.