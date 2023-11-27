Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Shares of FOOD opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

(Get Free Report)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.