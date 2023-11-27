Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Declares $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

