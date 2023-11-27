Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN) vs. Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Financial Survey

Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Free Report) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Green Hygienics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Evolus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Green Hygienics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Evolus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Hygienics and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Hygienics N/A N/A N/A Evolus -34.11% -507.42% -32.41%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Hygienics N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) 0.00 Evolus $148.62 million 3.70 -$74.41 million ($1.11) -8.68

This table compares Green Hygienics and Evolus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Green Hygienics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolus. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Hygienics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Green Hygienics and Evolus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Hygienics 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Evolus has a consensus price target of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Evolus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolus is more favorable than Green Hygienics.

About Green Hygienics

(Get Free Report)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California. On July 11, 2023, Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It serves self-pay aesthetic healthcare market. Evolus, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

