Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.82 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $278.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

