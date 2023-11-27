Gruma (GPAGF) & The Competition Critical Review

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gruma to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gruma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gruma N/A N/A 2.28 Gruma Competitors $1.62 billion $52.42 million 275.84

Gruma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gruma. Gruma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gruma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gruma Competitors 471 2047 2555 42 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gruma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Gruma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gruma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Gruma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gruma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gruma N/A N/A N/A Gruma Competitors -36.59% -253.35% -13.64%

Summary

Gruma rivals beat Gruma on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Gruma

(Get Free Report)

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats. It markets and sells its products under the Maseca, Mission, Guerrero, Tosty, TortiRicas, Rumba, La Cima, Masa Rica, Del Fogón, Delicados, Arroz Luisiana, Tortimasa, Juana, Minsa, Mimasa, Bravos, Tronaditas, and Mexifoods brand names. The company also designs, manufactures, and commercializes machines for production of corn and wheat flour tortillas, and tortilla chips under the TORTEC and RODOTEC names; and designs and manufactures equipment for corn masa flour, such as corn milling machinery, as well as provides engineering, design, and construction services. It provides its products to retail customers, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, membership stores, and independent stores; food service customers comprising chain restaurants, food service distributors, schools, hospitals, and military; and tortilla manufacturers and corn chip producers. The company distributes its products primarily through independent distributors and wholesalers. It has operations in Mexico, the United States, Central America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.