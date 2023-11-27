GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,527 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GSK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,214,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

