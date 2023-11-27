Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,709 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,827,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $214.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.43. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

