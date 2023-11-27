Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.36.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

