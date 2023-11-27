Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $50.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

