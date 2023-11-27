Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,350,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth about $12,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

NYSE HE opened at $12.61 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

