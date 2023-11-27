Head to Head Analysis: Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) and Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) and Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fluidra and Broadwind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidra N/A N/A N/A Broadwind 1.89% 9.00% 2.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fluidra and Broadwind, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadwind 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Broadwind has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 245.35%. Given Broadwind’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadwind is more favorable than Fluidra.

32.0% of Broadwind shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Broadwind shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluidra and Broadwind’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadwind $196.94 million 0.24 -$9.73 million $0.17 13.06

Fluidra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broadwind.

Summary

Broadwind beats Fluidra on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool equipment products, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grids, underwater lights and disinfection equipment, chemical products, and cleaning accessories; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, diving boards, and connected products; pool equipment spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths. It also engages in distribution and supply of pump and filtration equipment, LED lighting, protection and safety elements, liners, ornamental waterfalls, heating, automatic pool cleaners, and connectivity and automation products. In addition, the company provides commercial pool and wellness aquatic facilities for public use, including hotel and resort pools, water parks, municipal and competition pools, spa and wellness centers, fountains, ponds, and aquariums; and develops turnkey aquatic projects. It also offers pool water treatment products; and manufacture and distribute high-end valves and accessories to build pool hydraulic circuit. The company sells its products under the Astral Pool, Zodiac, Jandy, Polaris, GRE, CEPEX, CTX, Certikin, and Piscine Laghetto brands. The company was formerly known as Aquaria de Inv. Corp., S.L. and changed its name to Fluidra, S.A. in September 2007. Fluidra, S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Spain.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc. manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets. It offers steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. The Gearing segment provides gearing, and gearboxes and systems for onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, and other infrastructure markets. This segment also offers heat treat services for aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer applications. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions for offering instrumentation and controls, valve assemblies, sensor devices, fuel system components, electrical junction boxes and wiring, energy storage services, and electromechanical devices; light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services; packaging solutions; and fabricating services for panels and sub-assemblies to combined cycle natural gas turbine market. Broadwind, Inc. sells its products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind, Inc. in May 2020. Broadwind, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

