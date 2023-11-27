Head to Head Analysis: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) versus Its Peers

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -326.67% -2.62% -3.47%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1052 2378 2923 101 2.32

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 110.07%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 53.49%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 25.04 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.69 billion $1.63 billion 0.75

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

