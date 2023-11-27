Head-To-Head Analysis: PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Free Report) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and AbbVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A $43.52 0.00 AbbVie $58.05 billion 4.22 $11.84 billion $3.65 37.99

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A AbbVie 11.81% 152.70% 15.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AbbVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays an annual dividend of $14.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 12,587.1%. AbbVie pays an annual dividend of $5.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AbbVie pays out 162.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AbbVie has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and AbbVie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. 0 0 0 0 N/A AbbVie 0 8 8 0 2.50

AbbVie has a consensus target price of $167.69, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given AbbVie’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AbbVie is more favorable than PT Kalbe Farma Tbk..

Summary

AbbVie beats PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. The company operates through four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. It offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores. The company also provides over-the-counter drugs; energy drinks, ready-to-drink products, supplements, and other preventive products; and nutritional products for infants, toddlers, children, teenagers, adults, pregnant and lactating women, and elders, as well as for consumers with special medical needs. In addition, it offers contract services, including clinical study management, bioavailability/bioequivalence studies, and contract analysis to pharmaceutical companies; and animal health products, as well as operates Mitrasana Clinics, a health care service. Further, the company provides health screening services; operates as an agent and representative for biotechnology products; distributes consumer products, medical equipment, cosmetics, and other trading products; and trades in medical and laboratory equipment and supplies, raw materials for pharmaceutical products, and consumable products for hemodialysis therapy, as well as offers advertising services. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies. It also provides facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skincare products; Vraylar for depressive disorder; Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson's disease; and Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; Qulipta for episodic migraine. In addition, the company offers Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure(IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated to increase tear production; and eye care products. Further, it provides Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotype 1-6 infection and HCV genotype 1 infection; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy; Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; and Synthroid for hypothyroidism. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; REGENXBIO Inc.; I-Mab Biopharma; Genmab A/S; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; and California Institute for Biomedical Research (Calibr). The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

