Head-To-Head Analysis: Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) and Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) and Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wearable Devices and Toshiba’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices $50,000.00 78.72 -$6.50 million N/A N/A Toshiba $24.88 billion 0.53 $944.58 million ($0.18) -84.25

Toshiba has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Toshiba 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wearable Devices and Toshiba, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and Toshiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A Toshiba -0.70% -1.73% -0.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wearable Devices has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toshiba has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wearable Devices beats Toshiba on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Free Report)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, academia and research universities, and B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Toshiba

(Get Free Report)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments. The company provides energy systems and solutions, including nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy power generation systems; transmission and distribution, hydro, geothermal, solar, and wind power services. It also offers infrastructure systems and solutions, such as water supply, sewage, waste, railway, airport, road, security and automation, motor/drive, equipment, telecommunication, power distribution, communication, and broadcast systems. In addition, the company provides building solutions comprising light fixtures, industrial light parts, commercial air-conditioner compressors, elevators, escalators for buildings and facilities, ventilation, and lighting, as well as energy-saving, environmentally products and services, and building solutions for security. Further, the company offers power, small-signal, and optoelectronic devices, In-vehicle digital and logic microcomputers, analog ICs, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and parts materials. Additionally, it provides automotive, industrial semiconductors, manufacturing equipment, battery systems, and IT solution services. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.