Head-To-Head Comparison: Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Ebro Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.01% 14.49% 10.27% Ebro Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BAB and Ebro Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Ebro Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Ebro Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ebro Foods pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Ebro Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAB and Ebro Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.29 million 1.61 $430,000.00 $0.06 12.17 Ebro Foods N/A N/A N/A $0.87 20.52

BAB has higher revenue and earnings than Ebro Foods. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebro Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BAB beats Ebro Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

