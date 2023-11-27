Head-To-Head Comparison: Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) versus PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and Minim’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $135.16 million 0.65 -$7.00 million ($0.26) -9.08 Minim $50.62 million 0.03 -$15.55 million ($8.75) -0.10

PowerFleet has higher revenue and earnings than Minim. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.3% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Minim shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PowerFleet and Minim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 3 0 3.00 Minim 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 182.49%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Minim.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -2.68% -4.20% -1.62% Minim -55.32% -186.03% -75.07%

Summary

PowerFleet beats Minim on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, homeland security, aerospace and defense, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufacture, and sells and Internet access products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products. The company also provides Minim mobile applications for end users to personalize and monitor their home and office network for speed testing, data usage tracking, security alerts, malware blocking, privacy settings, and parental controls; and Minim web application that enables technical support representatives of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and businesses to offer remote support with network insights. In addition, it offers Minim API suite and MinimOS for third-party hardware vendors, ISPs, and other partners to integrate with the Minim platform and functionality; to manage their own account data; and to integrate with third-party router firmware. The company offers its products under the ZOOM, Motorola, and Minim brands. It sells its products through direct sales force and commissioned independent sales representatives to retailers; and retailers, distributors, ISPs, individual businesses, service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, channel resellers, electronics distributors, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as ZoomTelephonics, Inc. and changed its name to Minim, Inc. in June 2021. Minim, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

