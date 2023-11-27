Head to Head Comparison: Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) vs. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -384.62% -40.66% -23.59% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -58.20% -44.96%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 6 5 0 2.45 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $48.80, suggesting a potential upside of 64.48%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 348.93%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $60.92 million 39.69 -$289.09 million ($4.17) -7.12 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.69) -1.10

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monte Rosa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease; and the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel for treatment of impaired vision and blindness. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as gout and Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

