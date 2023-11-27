Head to Head Comparison: WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) vs. DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) and WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and WuXi AppTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49% WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 WuXi AppTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DarioHealth and WuXi AppTec, as reported by MarketBeat.

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 463.86%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than WuXi AppTec.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and WuXi AppTec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $27.66 million 1.05 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -0.95 WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WuXi AppTec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth.

Summary

DarioHealth beats WuXi AppTec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others. It offers contract research, development, and manufacturing organization services for new drug development from discovery to commercial covering various categories for various synthetic molecular modalities, including small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, and complex conjugates; and biology services and solutions that support stand-alone and integrated projects from target discovery to candidate selection and into the clinic. The company also provides seamless drug and medical device testing services from preclinical testing to clinical trials; an integrated end-to-end solution to accelerate time to market for cell and gene therapies; drug discovery services to pharmaceutical and biotech customers; and clinical testing services. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

