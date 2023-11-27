Head-To-Head Contrast: Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) versus Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vince shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bosideng International and Vince’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 5.37 Vince $323.38 million 0.05 -$38.35 million $1.01 1.31

Profitability

Bosideng International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vince. Vince is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bosideng International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bosideng International and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A Vince 4.00% -66.06% -6.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bosideng International and Vince, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bosideng International 0 0 0 0 N/A Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing of branded down and brand authorization, OEM products, and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including school uniform and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. The company distributes its products through ladies retail, self-operated retail, and retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand. It also offers occasion-forward dresses, suiting, silk blouses, leather and tweed jackets, outerwear, jumpsuits, cotton dresses and blouses, denim, sweaters, pants, skirts and knit, and woven tops under the Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to wholesale department stores and specialty stores. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

