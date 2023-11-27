Head to Head Contrast: Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) & LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LiveWire Group and Curtiss Motorcycles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveWire Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.03%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of -6.18, indicating that its share price is 718% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveWire Group and Curtiss Motorcycles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group $46.83 million 47.49 -$78.94 million N/A N/A Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curtiss Motorcycles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveWire Group.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Group and Curtiss Motorcycles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group -307.58% -35.30% -29.75% Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveWire Group beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

