Head-To-Head Contrast: Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) versus Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -182.05% -83.52% Lyra Therapeutics -4,340.06% -73.41% -53.77%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Monogram Orthopaedics and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 386.11%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Lyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monogram Orthopaedics $630,000.00 152.19 -$13.69 million N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics $1.36 million 111.30 -$55.28 million ($1.43) -2.01

Monogram Orthopaedics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyra Therapeutics.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

