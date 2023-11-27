Head to Head Review: Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Kuehne + Nagel International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bureau Veritas $5.95 billion 1.81 $491.71 million N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International $41.29 billion N/A $2.77 billion $3.48 16.44

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bureau Veritas and Kuehne + Nagel International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bureau Veritas 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kuehne + Nagel International 3 3 2 0 1.88

Profitability

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 6.24% 51.99% 14.11%

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats Bureau Veritas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of 1,600 offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services. In addition, the company offers time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and charter services, and time-critical solutions. Further, it provides aftermarket, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. In addition, the company offers supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG operates as a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

