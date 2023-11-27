Head to Head Review: Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) vs. Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Lasertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Lasertec N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lasertec 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Transphorm and Lasertec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 101.75%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Lasertec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and Lasertec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $18.58 million 9.51 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -4.25 Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lasertec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm.

Summary

Transphorm beats Lasertec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm



Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Lasertec



Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems. It also provides laser microscopes, electro-chemical reaction visualizing confocal, and coating thickness scanning system; and in-situ observation at ultra high temperature confocal scanning laser microscope. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

