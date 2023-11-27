Head-To-Head Survey: Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) versus 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Swvl has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A 36Kr -21.64% -21.63% -13.55%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $51.49 million 0.13 -$116.50 million N/A N/A 36Kr $46.76 million 0.58 $3.26 million ($0.24) -2.88

This table compares Swvl and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

36Kr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Swvl.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swvl and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

36Kr beats Swvl on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

