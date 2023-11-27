HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $15.95 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

