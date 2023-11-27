Hesai Group (HSAI) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hesai Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million -$43.61 million -18.44 Hesai Group Competitors $761.29 million $11.79 million -4.60

Hesai Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Hesai Group Competitors -228.77% -323.54% -39.40%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Hesai Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Hesai Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 89 211 308 3 2.37

Hesai Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 196.18%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

